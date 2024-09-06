12-year-old boy arrested for making terroristic threats after making threats against schools online

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and placed in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Athens-Clarke Police Department said the boy was posting pictures of firearms with the names of various Clarke County Schools.

Detectives and crime analysts reviewed the posts and identified the account, then found the suspect, ACCPD said.

Police said the suspect did not have any weapons and the images were pictures of firearms taken from online.

The 12-year-old, who was not identified by police, was charged with making terroristic threats and detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

In the days following the school shooting at Apalachee High School, law enforcement officers have arrested several people accused of making threats against school districts.

The Gainesville Police Department said Thursday morning that a teenager had been arrested for making several threats against schools in the area, while another teen was arrested Thursday afternoon for threatening to “finish the job” at Apalachee High School.

Both teens were taken into custody, but have not yet been identified.

In Thomasville, a student was arrested after being found at Macintyre Park Middle School with a gun on Thursday afternoon.

The Dunwoody Police Department said schools in Dunwoody have gotten threats so they’ve increased patrols as well.