ATHENS -- Georgia baseball bruised the Peach State one last time Tuesday night, finishing its nonconference schedule 6-0 against in-state opponents.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9 SEC) beat Kennesaw State 9-2 at Foley Field in their final midweek game of the season.

UGA beat the Owls (22-22, 12-6 ASUN) and Georgia State twice each and topped Georgia Tech and West Georgia once.

Georgia outscored its in-state opponents 56-27 across the six games.

