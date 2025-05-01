College

Georgia transfer addition named an ‘X-factor’ for Georgia 2025 season, future draft haul

By Connor Riley
10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Hairy Dawg 2023 during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

ATHENS — Between the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Georgia Bulldogs have brought 38 new faces to help the Georgia football program.

The recruiting class ranked second in the country, while the transfer class lags a good bit behind as the No. 42 ranked class. Much of that though can be chalked up to the talent Georgia lost, with 16 players departing the program.

But it’s one of those new transfer portal additions that can change the ceiling of what Georgia’s offense, and thus team, could be during the 2025 season.

That would be wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who the Bulldogs pulled in from USC.

Read more at DawgNation.com

