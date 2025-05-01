College

Recent history indicates linebacker CJ Allen shouldn’t be overlooked as he enters junior season

By Connor Riley
09/09/23 - Ball State vs. Georgia Georgia inside linebacker C.J. Allen (33) during Georgias game against Ball State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

ATHENS — There is a consistent theme with Georgia’s three Butkus Award-winning linebackers.

Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker have all won the award for the nation’s top linebacker under the tutelage of Glenn Schumann. They’ve all also been in their third season at Georgia when they won the award.

It’s worth noting all of that as CJ Allen enters his third season in the Georgia program.

“My expectation is just to do whatever my team needs,“ Allen said following Georgia’s spring game. ”You know, be the leader. You know, be the vocal leader on the team. Not just on the defense but on the team.And just lead those guys the best way I can.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!