Recent history indicates linebacker CJ Allen shouldn’t be overlooked as he enters junior season

ATHENS — There is a consistent theme with Georgia’s three Butkus Award-winning linebackers.

Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker have all won the award for the nation’s top linebacker under the tutelage of Glenn Schumann. They’ve all also been in their third season at Georgia when they won the award.

It’s worth noting all of that as CJ Allen enters his third season in the Georgia program.

“My expectation is just to do whatever my team needs,“ Allen said following Georgia’s spring game. ”You know, be the leader. You know, be the vocal leader on the team. Not just on the defense but on the team.And just lead those guys the best way I can.”

Read more at DawgNation.com