Student in custody after bringing gun on south Ga. middle school campus

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A student is in police custody in south Georgia after being found on school grounds with a gun.

Thomasville police say they were called to Macintyre Park Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

They say there are no reported threats or injuries at this time.

We are on scene at Macintyre Park Middle school following reports of a student in possession of a firearm. The student is in police custody. There are no reported injuries or threats to anyone at this time. The investigation continues. — Thomasville Police Department - Georgia (@thomasville_pd) September 5, 2024

The student is in police custody, but it’s unclear if he or she is facing charges.

The student’s name has not been released.