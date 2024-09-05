Local

Student in custody after bringing gun on south Ga. middle school campus

By WSBTV
Handgun

Student brings gun on school grounds (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A student is in police custody in south Georgia after being found on school grounds with a gun.

Thomasville police say they were called to Macintyre Park Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

They say there are no reported threats or injuries at this time.

The student is in police custody, but it’s unclear if he or she is facing charges.

The student’s name has not been released.

