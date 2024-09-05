14-year-old charged in Gainesville for making school threats hours after deadly school shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A teenager is being charged with making threats on social media against a school just hours after a deadly school shooting that claimed four lives.

Gainesville police announced Thursday morning that they have charged a 14-year-old with terroristic threats and disrupting operation of a public school.

They say they were made aware of threats circulating on social media late Wednesday night.

“Given the recent tragedy in neighboring Barrow County, many jurisdictions have been dealing with hoax or false information being passed around,” the police department wrote.

Investigators were able to connect the threats to a 14-year-old student, who has not been identified.

The teen is currently being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. Our hearts are broken surrounding the heinous attack at Apalachee High School in our neighboring community. Hoax or not, we will actively investigate every threat or possible action to any school or student,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said.

The threats are not related to the shooting at Apalachee High School where four people were killed and nine others were shot and wounded on Wednesday morning.

Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspected shooter, has been arrested and will charged with murder.



