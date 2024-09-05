Local

15-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘finish the job’ after Apalachee shooting

By WSBTV
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged a teenager with threatening to commit a school shooting.

They say deputies were made aware of a report of a threat made on the bus from one school to another school in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the 15-year-old, who has not been identified, made statements about the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

They say the teenager said he was “planning on finishing the job” and shooting another school in Jackson County.

Jackson County is located next to Barrow County where the deadly shooting occurred on Wednesday.

The teenager has since been taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

On Wednesday morning, four people were shot and killed inside Apalachee High School. Nine others were shot and wounded, but are expected to survive.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School, has been charged with four counts of felony murder in connection to the shooting.

