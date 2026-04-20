Two in custody after reports of armed person running through neighborhood

COWETA COUNTY, GA — Deputies detained two people following reports of an armed person running through a neighborhood near East Coweta High School.

Authorities were called to Sandstone Drive after multiple reports of a person roaming the area with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located an individual armed with a rifle. Police said the person lives in the neighborhood and was impaired and uncooperative.

When officers went to the home, they encountered a second person who also appeared to be under the influence and claimed someone had been shot inside.

After searching the home, deputies did not find anyone injured. However, they did find several bullet holes, some of which went through walls toward neighboring houses.

Authorities also reported finding guns, drugs and alcohol inside the home.

Both individuals were detained. The investigation is ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.