Final day to register to vote in Georgia primaries

ATLANTA — Monday, April 20, is the last day for Georgians to register to vote ahead of next month’s primary elections.

State Elections Director Blake Evans said election offices expect to review an influx of applications on the deadline.

“You’ll give your elections office your local elections office a few days to validate all of your information, enter it into the system, and then you can check back in about a week, and you should be able to see that your information has been entered,” Evans said. “You can see it on My Voter Page.”

Evans said registering to vote is a quick process that can be completed in just a few minutes through the “My Voter Page” on the Secretary of State’s website.

“Registering to vote is easier than ever on My Voter Page, and anyone who is already registered can go to My Voter Page and check their information to make sure it’s accurate,” Evans said.

He is also encouraging voters who are already registered to log on and confirm their information is correct.

“One of the great things that people use it for is we have sample ballots up there,” Evans said.

“So if you’re interested in seeing your sample ballot for the May 19 election, you can go on there, you can look at the Republican, Democrat, non-partisan sample ballots, that way you’re prepared when you go vote.”

Evans said new registrations are processed within a few days.

Early voting for the primaries begins April 27, and the general primary is scheduled for May 19.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.