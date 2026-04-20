UGA awarded $8.8 million to help farmers restore streams and rivers

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia is receiving more than $8 million in grant funding to help farmers in the southeastern part of the state.

UGA will receive $8.8 million over three years through the Working Lands for Wildlife’s Southern Waters framework.

The funding will support efforts to restore streams and rivers on agricultural land.

The university plans to send out nearly two dozen biologists and engineers to work with landowners.

They will help implement conservation practices aimed at improving water quality, ecosystem health and controlling invasive species.