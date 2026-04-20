Third victim dies after violent shooting spree in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A third victim from a series of violent attacks across DeKalb County last week has died, according to police.

Authorities confirmed Monday that 48-year-old Tony Matthews died at the hospital after being shot outside a Brookhaven Kroger during last Monday’s attacks.

Matthews had been critically injured and hospitalized for nearly a week.

Police said the suspect also shot two other victims, including 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security employee who was killed after being shot and stabbed while walking her dog.

Another victim, Prianna Weathers, also died after being shot.

Investigators described the attacks as appearing to be indiscriminate and random.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel, was captured in Troup County and is now facing three murder charges. A bond hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Authorities said Abel became a naturalized citizen in 2022 and has a prior criminal history.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.