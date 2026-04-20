Businesses may get money back after tariffs ruled unconstitutional

AUGUSTA, GA — Businesses can now begin requesting refunds on tariffs imposed by the Trump administration after the Supreme Court ruled them unconstitutional.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched an online portal Monday for importers to file refund claims. The refunds apply to those who paid the tariffs, and officials say it could take 60 to 90 days to issue payments.

Katrina Golden, owner of Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats in Augusta, said the tariffs created challenges for her bakery and coffee shop, impacting everything from purchasing products to meeting payroll.

“It gives us a little bit of breathing room if you will, and I’m sure it won’t be more than a couple of thousand dollars, but that right now, that can make the difference,” Golden said.

Golden said she hopes any relief provided to her suppliers will be passed along to her business, though she is uncertain.

“If it happens I’ll be surprised, I’d be pleasantly surprised, but I don’t see it,” she said.

Golden also said the process may favor larger companies.

“It might happen, and it’s going to take a ton of paperwork and the larger corporations are going to try to get their share first, because that’s the way it usually works,” she said. “And then with the exceptions of the PPP loans and even then they still took the larger share.”

Customs and Border Protection said the first round of refunds could take up to 90 days to be issued.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.