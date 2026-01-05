Trial date for metro Atlanta teen charged with murdering mother, stepfather delayed

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The trial date for the Carroll County teenager charged with murder in the deaths of her mother and stepfather in 2025 has been postponed.

The trial for 17-year old Sarah Grace Patrick was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Patrick faces two counts of murder and aggravated assault in the February deaths of her mother and stepfather, Kristin and James Brock, while they were in bed. Authorities said the couple’s 5-year-old daughter discovered their bodies, and investigators say Patrick made the 911 call at the time.

Initially, Patrick told authorities someone else had entered the home and carried out the crime. However, after a months-long investigation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office later named Patrick as the suspect in the case.

Last month, both sides confirmed they were ready for trial, however, the defense told the judge a delay might be warranted due to a report by a forensic neuropsychologist who evaluated Patrick was expected the week after Christmas. Officials added they wanted to make sure the state had enough time to evaluate it with their own expert.

The new trial date has been set for Aug. 3.