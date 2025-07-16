Local

Grandfather of Carroll County teen accused of killing mother, stepfather believes she’s innocent

By Austin Eller
Sarah Grace Patrick Sarah Grace Patrick is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her mother and stepfather. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The grandfather of a teen accused of shooting and killing her mother and stepfather in Carroll County says he believes the girl is innocent.

17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick recently turned herself in for the February deaths of Kristen and James Brock.

Dennis Nolan tells WSB Radio’s Austin Eller that he doesn’t believe his granddaughter is even physically capable of carrying out such a crime. “That’s not an admission of guilt. They put out a warrant for her arrest” Nolan says. “She did what was right.”

He hopes the truth will come forward.

“I just dread the thought of her going through a trial on this thing. It’s going to be ugly” Nolan says.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says it’s trying to determine a motive. Patrick will be charged as an adult.

“If they don’t have anything, they need to let her go, at least give her bond,” the grandfather says.

Nolan says he’s had the chance to speak with Patrick by phone.

“She was crying. She was upset. She said why are they doing this to me, and please get me out of here,” Nolan recalls.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says it’s confident she’s responsible.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

