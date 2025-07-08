Daughter charged with murdering mother, stepfather in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Police now have a person in custody after a man and woman were found shot to death inside their home on Carrollton Tyus Road near Cottage way on the morning of February 20.

Deputies have arrested 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick in the deaths of her mother, Kristin Brock, and her stepfather, James Brock. She was 16 years old at the time. At a news conference on Tuesday, investigators announced that she turned herself over to police.

The Brocks were found shot to death in their bed.

Patrick was the person who called 911 at the time of the killings.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Ashley Hulsey says officials have charged Patrick with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A motive is still unclear at this time and Patrick is being charged as an adult.

Hulsey says there may be more arrests and charges as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.