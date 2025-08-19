Bond hearing scheduled for Carroll County teen accused of killing parents

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A bond hearing is set Tuesday for a 17-year-old accused of killing her mother and stepfather while they slept in their Carroll County home.

Sarah Grace Patrick has been held without bond since turning herself in last month. She is charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault in the February deaths of Kristin and James Brock. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter discovered their bodies, and investigators say Patrick made the 911 call at the time.

Initially, Patrick told authorities someone else had entered the home and carried out the crime. But after a months-long investigation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office named her as the suspect.

“In a world where television portrays crimes being solved in under an hour, the truth here is much more complex. Real justice takes time,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said. She added investigators have “mountains of evidence” against Patrick.

Patrick’s grandfather, Dennis Nolan, has defended her decision to surrender. “That’s not an admission of guilt,” he said. “They put a warrant out for her arrest, she did what was right.”

A judge will decide later on Tuesday whether Patrick will be granted bond.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story