Trial date set for teen accused of killing mother, stepfather in Georgia

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A trial date is on the books for a teenager accused of killing her mother and stepfather at their Carroll County home last February.

Officials say 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick’s murder trial has been set for Jan. 5, 2026.

Patrick’s mother and stepfather, Kristin and James Brock, were shot while in bed.

Both sides confirm they are ready for trial, however, the defense told the judge a delay might be warranted. That’s because the report by a forensic neuropsychologist who evaluated Patrick is expected the week after Christmas. Officials want to make sure the state has enough time to evaluate it with their own expert.

Judge Dustin Hightower has made clear he wants the Carroll County case to move expeditiously in the interest of fairness and justice to all involved, but says if the state needs a continuance to let him know.

In August, bond was denied for Patrick. She was charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault.

Initially, Patrick told authorities someone else had entered the home and carried out the crime. But after a months-long investigation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office named her as the suspect.