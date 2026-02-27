Colin Gray expected to take stand as defense begins in Apalachee shooting trial

WINDER, GA — The father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter is expected to take the stand in his own defense as his trial continues in Barrow County.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with allegations that he provided his son, Colt Gray, the AR-style weapon used in the school shooting.

Prosecutors have rested their case after presenting evidence, including video from inside the school. GBI Special Agent Lucas Beyer described the 41-second attack that killed four people: Christian Angulo (14), teachers Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall, and Mason Schermerhorn (14).

“The door was opened in that classroom, and he entered that classroom and proceeded to shoot,” Beyer testified.

Beyer also described the moments leading up to Schermerhorn’s death.

“Colt turned around, saw Mason Schermerhorn coming out of the bathroom…” Beyer said. “Mason turned around and tried to flee, unfortunately he turned right around to face Colt Gray and he was shot at that point.”

Barrow County District Attorney Investigator Ashley Gilleland detailed accessories and equipment Colin Gray allegedly purchased for his son.

“Ammunition, 1-point bungee sling, a green laser for a rifle, there was a gun range visit, a flashlight laser combo for $65.99,” Gilleland testified.

Gilleland also testified that Colin Gray searched online for security measures and counseling.

“There is a search for a gun safe,” Gilleland said.

She also testified Gray searched, “Where do I take my son for anxiety near Winder Georgia.”

Defense attorney Brian Hobbs highlighted text messages between father and son that he says show love and concern.

“He says I love it here man,” Hobbs read, referring to a message from Colt about Apalachee. “Colt I’m about to dang cry, you have no idea how much your happiness means to me,” Colin responded.

The defense says the messages show a hopeful father who tried to help his son.

Colin Gray is expected to be the sole witness for the defense. If convicted on all 29 counts, he faces up to 180 years in prison.

WSB Veronica Waters contributed to this story.