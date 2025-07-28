2 killed, 29 shot in violent weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot during a violent weekend in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum held a press conference on Monday morning after two people were killed and 29 others were injured in a dozen separate shootings over the weekend.

That includes the mass shooting that happened early Monday morning in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta.

“My heart goes out to all of the family members of any victim that lost their lives over this weekend,” Mayor Dickens said. “We know that summer months often bring some of the most challenging times when it comes to crime and gun violence in our communities.”

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a diner in the Lakewood area of Atlanta on Friday. Also on Friday, a victim was shot near the 500 block of McDaniel St. around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

A MARTA train passenger was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning. On Saturday, multiple people were also injured after a shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

On Saturday, police say two teenage boys were shot near the 800 block of Hollywood Road around 9:43 p.m.

On Sunday morning, officers say a 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times near the 3000 block of Austin Court around 2 a.m.

On Monday morning, police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed and 10 others were injured in the mass shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim who was killed in the mass shooting on Monday as Santos J. Wyatt.

Atlanta police say there were seven males and three female victims also in the mass shooting. The current extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Right now, we’re searching for three males and a female that approached the group that was assembled around the streetcar stop on Edgewood that we believe were responsible for initiating the exchange of gunfire,” Schierbaum said.

Police are also investigating after two teens were shot at a rental home party in Atlanta early Monday morning.

“We are doing all that we can to prevent these tragedies, even before they happen,” Mayor Dickens said.