Mass shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a mass shooting that left a man dead and others injured early Monday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground who died. Investigators say 10 other people were shot and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victims are between 18 and 29 years old, officials say.

Police have not released the identity of the victims who were shot.

On Saturday, multiple people were injured after a shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.