Crime And Law

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
At least 1 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a mass shooting that left a man dead and others injured early Monday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground who died. Investigators say 10 other people were shot and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victims are between 18 and 29 years old, officials say.

Police have not released the identity of the victims who were shot.

On Saturday, multiple people were injured after a shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!