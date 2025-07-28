Crime And Law

Two teens shot at rental home party in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Shooting investigation Chappell Road
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a rental home in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting happened along Chappell Road around 3 a.m. The victims are 17 and 16-years old, according to police.

Investigators say there was a party going on at the home when the shots were fired.

One victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and the second to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The identity of the teens who were shot was not released by police.

The investigation continues.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!