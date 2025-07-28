Two teens shot at rental home party in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a rental home in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting happened along Chappell Road around 3 a.m. The victims are 17 and 16-years old, according to police.

Investigators say there was a party going on at the home when the shots were fired.

One victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and the second to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The identity of the teens who were shot was not released by police.

The investigation continues.