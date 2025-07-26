3 injured in southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in the Sweet Auburn area of Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue after reports of multiple people shot around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and thigh. A female victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The second male victim had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries was not released.

Atlanta police have been busy investigating a rash of shootings across the city on Friday and Saturday.

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a diner in the Lakewood area of Atlanta on Friday. A victim was shot near the 500 block of McDaniel St. around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

A MARTA train passenger was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

The investigation into the shootings remains ongoing at this time.