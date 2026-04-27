Wildfires in south Georgia remain out of control, prompting evacuations in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA — Wildfires burning in south Georgia continue to rage out of control, with smoke expected to be noticeable in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials in Brantley County say the Highway 82 fire has burned nearly 21,000 acres, or more than 30 square miles. The county manager said the fire doubled in size between Saturday evening and Sunday morning and is likely to keep growing.

The fire is only about 6 percent contained, with officials noting it remains less than 10 percent contained as drought conditions continue to fuel the flames.

More than 400 fire personnel are responding to the blaze, along with heavy equipment including more than 40 engines, plows, and eight helicopters dropping water and flame retardant.

The wildfire has impacted communities in Atkinson and Waynesville.

Evacuation orders remain in place in Brantley County, along with a curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Officials said they are working to bring in additional resources as crews continue to battle the fire, which began about a week ago.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.