Baby born midair on Delta flight from Atlanta to Portland

ATLANTA — A woman gave birth on board a Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Portland, Oregon.

Two emergency medical technicians who were on the flight stepped in to help deliver the baby, along with flight attendants and crew members.

Delta said both the mother and baby are doing well.

The Atlanta-based airline said its flight crews receive comprehensive medical training to assist in situations like this.

Delta also said it does not restrict pregnant passengers from flying, but recommends they speak with their doctor before traveling.