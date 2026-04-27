Snakes becoming more active around metro Atlanta as temperatures rise

ATLANTA — Snakes are becoming more active across metro Atlanta as warmer spring weather sets in, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with the department, said increased temperatures are bringing snakes out into yards and gardens.

“Snakes become more active and people start seeing them in their yards and gardens,” Sollenberger said.

He said products advertised as snake repellents are not effective.

“There are no repellents or any kind of chemical or anything like that that you can put out that will exclude snakes from an area,” he said.

Instead, Sollenberger recommends keeping grass cut short and removing potential food sources.

“So things like keeping your grass cut frequently and very short,” he said. “So attracting wild birds to your yard, including the excess food, can provide food resources for snakes.”

He said the best approach is to avoid interacting with snakes altogether.

“The good news is it kind of doesn’t matter if they are venomous or not, the best thing to do is still to not interact with it, but to leave it alone,” Sollenberger said.

Sollenberger said most snakes in Georgia are harmless, with copperheads being the most common venomous species.

“Copperheads are the most common by far, and fortunately though, they are probably the least dangerous of our venomous snake species,” he said.

In the event of a snake bite, he said to seek medical attention immediately.

“You want to be treated with its anti-venom, even in the case of a copperhead bite, and the sooner that you can get to medical care and get that anti-venom the better the outcome is going to be,” Sollenberger said.

WSB Radio’s Isabella Rodriguez contributed to this story.