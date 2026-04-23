Wildfire smoke brings air quality alert to metro Atlanta as drought worsens

ATLANTA — Smoke and haze from wildfires burning in south Georgia and Florida are expected to remain in metro Atlanta throughout Thursday, as massive fires continue amid ongoing drought conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for metro Atlanta, meaning sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung conditions, are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for much of south Georgia, where fires have already destroyed dozens of homes and put hundreds more at risk.

“Fire activity unfortunately is expected to remain extreme into the weekend,” Kemp said.

Officials say the drought is fueling the fires, with much of metro Atlanta currently in either a severe or extreme drought.

“It’s the worst condition you could possibly have right now to be fighting fires,” Kemp said.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says crews are working around the clock to contain the flames.

“Keep people safe, and contain these fires as quickly as possible,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo.

Sabo says a burn ban is now in place for much of the state.

“That means no yardery burning, no agriculture burning, and no prescribed fire,” Sabo said.

Officials say the drought is also taking a toll on the state’s agriculture industry.

More than 120 Georgia counties, including Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall and Walton counties, have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, making farm operators eligible to be considered for federal emergency loan assistance.

Farmers in bordering counties, including Cherokee, Coweta, DeKalb, Fulton, Rockdale, Newton and Spalding counties, are also eligible.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and may cause coughing, headaches and shortness of breath.

Officials say people with heart or lung disease may experience more serious symptoms, including chest pain or difficulty breathing, and urge residents, especially young children, pregnant women and older adults, to limit outdoor activities and reduce exposure.

Drought conditions are also impacting water levels, with Lake Lanier currently more than five feet below full pool.

Much of metro Atlanta relies on the lake and the Chattahoochee River for drinking water.

While levels are down, officials say they are not as low as during the 2007 drought, when the lake dropped significantly further.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is expected to release its latest update Thursday.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.