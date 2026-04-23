Officer shot in chest survives, kills suspect in exchange of gunfire

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — An Adairsville police officer is recovering after being injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. when the officer encountered a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges.

Officials say the suspect shot the officer in the chest and attempted to fire two more times. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times and killing him.

Police describe the suspect as violent, saying the officer was forced to respond with his weapon.

The officer was taken to a hospital, treated for his injuries and later released to his family.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.