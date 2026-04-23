Convicted murderer gets additional 35 years for running drug operation from prison

MORGAN, GA — A convicted murderer already serving a life sentence has been sentenced to an additional 35 years for running a drug distribution operation while in state custody.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Jarvis Matthews operated the scheme while incarcerated at Calhoun State Prison.

Authorities say Matthews used contraband cellphones to coordinate the distribution of illegal drugs at homes in the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta.

Prosecutors say he directed several people, including his fiancée, girlfriends, nephew and two adult sons, to distribute drugs and collect and launder money on his behalf.

Officials say those individuals were also charged and sentenced to between three and eight years in prison.