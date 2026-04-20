Diamond Dawg Jackson earns another SEC weekly honor

ATHENS, Ga.----- For the second time this season, University of Georgia junior catcher Daniel Jackson has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Jackson batted .429 (6-for-14) with four home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a 1.286 slugging percentage in helping the SEC-leading Bulldogs post their first series win over No. 14 Arkansas in Fayetteville since 2008. He started all three games at catcher and recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 29 total chances. He tied a school record with three home runs in a game in Saturday’s 26-14 rout of the Razorbacks.

Jackson, a 6-2, 200-pound native of Sandy Springs, Ga., ranks among the NCAA leaders in multiple offensive categories as he’s batting an SEC-best .388 with 20 home runs, 56 runs scored, 59 RBI, 132 total bases and an .825 slugging percentage. He ranks fifth nationally in home runs and slugging percentage, third in RBI, fourth in runs scored and total bases. Jackson is on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award and the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The Bulldogs (32-9, 13-5 SEC), ranked as high as No. 5 nationally this week, return to action Tuesday in Atlanta against No. 4 Georgia Tech (32-7, 16-5 ACC). The annual Spring Baseball Classic to Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will be held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

First pitch will be at 7 p.m. and be available only on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Tech is the home team this year. Georgia holds a 15-7 edge in the Spring Baseball Classic including winning the past two meetings.