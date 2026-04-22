944K Georgia children breathing unhealthy air, metro Atlanta pollution among worst in U.S.

ATLANTA — Nearly one million children in Georgia are breathing unhealthy air, according to a new report.

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report shows nearly half of children in the U.S. are exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution, including more than 944,000 in Georgia.

Officials said air quality in the metro Atlanta area has slightly worsened, with residents facing increased exposure to ozone pollution. Smoke from recent wildfires in south Georgia are also contributing to poor air quality.

The Atlanta metro area ranked 43rd worst in the nation for ozone pollution and received a failing grade. It also received a failing grade for year-round particle pollution and ranked 38th worst in the country, officials said. Last year, Atlanta also received a failing grade for air quality.

The report, which analyzed data from 2022 through 2024, evaluates ozone and particle pollution levels and ranks metro areas nationwide.

“Clean air is essential to the health and wellbeing of families across Georgia. Children deserve to breathe air that won’t make them sick,” said Danna Thompson, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.

She said pollution in the Atlanta area is contributing to asthma attacks, chronic health conditions, and illness among people who work outdoors.

“Unfortunately, too many people in the Atlanta metro area are living with unhealthy levels of ozone pollution,” Thompson said. “This air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, contributing to chronic health conditions, and making people who work outdoors sick.”

Nationally, the report found about 33.5 million children, or 46% of those under 18, live in areas with failing grades for at least one measure of air pollution.

Researchers said children are especially vulnerable to the effects of pollution, which can impact lung development and cause long-term health problems.

Officials are urging policymakers to take action to improve air quality and protect public health.