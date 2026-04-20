Gwinnett Superior Court judge dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge is being remembered after her death over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judge Deborah Fluker was elected to the Superior Court bench in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. Prior to that, she served as a magistrate judge and as an associate judge in Dacula Municipal Court.

A statement from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said Fluker “served with unwavering integrity, a deep knowledge of the law, and a steadfast commitment to fairness for all.”

Friends, colleagues and members of the community shared an outpouring of support and kind words on social media following the announcement of her death.

Fluker is survived by her husband, Reggie, and their two children. Her husband thanked the community on social media for the support the family has received.

Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a replacement to complete Fluker’s current term, which runs through 2028.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.