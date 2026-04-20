Mulberry to vote on charter changes aimed at ending lawsuit with Gwinnett County

MULBERRY, GA — The city of Mulberry is set to vote this week on changes to its city charter as it looks to head off a lawsuit filed by Gwinnett County.

The proposed amendments would allow Mulberry to expand services beyond planning and zoning, stormwater management and code enforcement. The changes would also allow the city to begin collecting taxes.

Mayor Michael Coker said the commitment to no new property taxes would remain in place.

Gwinnett County has sued Mulberry, claiming the city’s charter violates Georgia’s constitution and challenging its cityhood.

Coker said the proposed changes are designed to put an end to the legal battle and would permanently block the lawsuit, which he said is an attempt by the county to maintain control over the area.

The vote on the charter amendments is expected to take place this week.