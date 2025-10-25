Thousands expected at annual ONE MusicFest in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Thousands are expected to attend the 16th ONE Musicfest in Atlanta this weekend, with Atlanta hip-hop icons Ludacris and Future among the headliners and a highly anticipated reunion of the iconic Dungeon Family scheduled.

This year, the festival returns to Piedmont Park, where Atlanta officials say there may be many traffic delays and potential road closures in the area.

The main festival entry gates will be at 1071 Piedmont Ave and additional entry gates can be found on 10th Street near the corner of 10th and Charles Allen Drive, and on Park Drive at the corner of Park Drive and Charles Allen Drive. Parking will be extremely limited and rideshare services and MARTA are strongly recommended. The Midtown MARTA station is a few blocks from Piedmont Park.

ONE Music Fest founder Jason J. Carter previously said the annual fest attracts more than 100,000 diverse music lovers from all over the country.

“It’s amazing,” Carter previously said of the success of ONE Musicfest over the years. “It validates the why behind ONE Musicfest. The why has always been to strengthen and connect the Black community by using cultural pillars like music. We get folks who travel all the way from Australia, Canada, and everywhere between the Bahamas and Los Angeles to have this experience.”

Atlanta rapper Domani, singer Bobby Valentino, rapper Wale, the Roots, Mary J Blidge, Busta Rhymes, Havoc of Mobb Deep are set to perform on Saturday with Future headlining on Saturday evening.

Iconic Atlanta hip-hop group Dungeon Family will have a special show on Saturday with a reunion show. The group is also set to tribute the life and legacy of music pioneer Rico Wade, who died in 2024. Atlanta’s own dynamic hip-hop duo Outkast were announced as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees earlier this year.

On Sunday, Leon Thomas, Jazmine Sullivan, Jagged Edge, are among the performers with Ludacris headlining on Sunday evening. Last week, the Grammy Award-winning rapper celebrated the 25th anniversary of his major label debut album Back for the First Time.

“For OneMusicFest, we are going to shut that show down,” Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu said last week. “We’re going to put on a show of a lifetime. We’re bringing out a lot of special guests and we want to thank the city for everything they’ve given us for 25 years.”

