Atlanta rapper Domani holds ‘Lock In,’ shares creative process with fans at Stankonia Studios

ATLANTA – Innovative Atlanta rapper Domani held the successful “The Lock In” event at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Domani interacted with fans, took photos and had a studio session at the iconic Stankonia Studios to share an inside look at his creative process with making music. The event was hosted by C.J. Williams, a manager at the world renown Trap Music Museum, which is owned by Atlanta icon T.I. and Domani’s father.

“I’m excited about The Lock In, as this was a dope experience I was able to give my fans an opportunity to see my creative process as an artist,” Domani told WSB Radio.

The Lock In was held between 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Wednesday, with many fans signing up for two-hour slots to watch Domani work and to also get their own creative juices flowing.

“I loved how innovative and personal it was for Domani and his fans. You had an opportunity to meet him support the merch be interactive with the experience from writing him personal letters to seeing him record songs from scratch,” said Larry “NuFace” Compton, a prominent hip-hop historian, community leader, and entrepreneur.

Photo of popular hip-hop historian NuFace with popular singer Tonay Marie at The Lock In (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

NuFace said Domani’s maturity and evolution as an artist over the years has been “extraordinary to witness.”

“From the days of Blue Faces to now, watching him find his own voice thru his music and becoming a true artist and not just the son of the King of the South,” he added.

Photo of Domani (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

The innovative young Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani released his new EP “P.O. Box” on all streaming platforms in July.

“We sold out all 6 2-hour slots, and I think we now have a dope proof of concept to take this to other cities,” Domani said.

NuFace said it was amazing to see his fans build and network with Domani and his team.

“It was so dope to see the support of trap music museum from artist Rubi creating the mail box from P.O. Box project to C.J. hosting and greeting Domani fans leading them to the bar and merch stands,” he said.

Fans also had the opportunity to write special messages to Domani and to buy special merchandise.

Photo of popular hip-hop historian NuFace showing The Lock In t-shirt. (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

Photo of The Lock In t-shirt (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father Atlanta Hip-Hop icon T.I., and older brother Messiah Harris on T.I.’s album “The L.I.B.R.A Album.” Messiah also produced the song.

The song “Forever Lasting” has performed well on the radio and streaming platforms, earning more than 5 million streams and more than 80,000 Shazams.

In 2023, he released an EP called “Before The Ink Dry” and several songs including “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here, “I Did It,” “Man,” and “Sleep It Off.”

He has released several EPs and albums, including his album “Time Will Tell” in 2019, the album “Skydive in 2021,” “Dear Jane” and “Last Letter” EPs in 2024, and his EP “Amygdala” in 2018.

“I spoke to Domani about the historical aspect of where the lock in was held Stankonia Studios. It was a breath of fresh air to hear him reply with an emphatically “Yes” and go on about the legendary artists who’ve recorded in there,” said NuFace.

NuFace said the ‘Lock In’ was held on the three-year anniversary of the day NuFace witnessed legendary Atlanta rapper Fabo record his “Something For Junkies” verse on Atlanta icon Killer Mike’s Grammy Award-winning album “MICHAEL.”

Fans can visit his website DomaniHarris.com and follow him on his social media platforms for more information on upcoming music, merchandise, and shows.