How Georgia football changes its perception problem with its wide receiver room

Since the 2019 NFL Draft, Georgia has had as many wide receivers drafted as Ohio State.

The latter is considered the gold standard for the position in the sport. For the former, it’s routinely questioned.

Entering the 2026 season, the wide receiver position has been circled as the reason Georgia may come up short of its national championship aspirations.

“The problem with Georgia the last couple of years, at least in my estimation, has been a lack of playmakers on the outside,” Joel Klatt recently said on his podcast. “It killed Carson Beck two years ago. So many drops. They led the country in drops on the outside. Last year they didn’t have a big-play threat. So can you go and win a shootout?”

Read more at DawgNation.com