Community celebrates Atlanta icon Ludacris’ 25th anniversary of Back for the First Time album

ATLANTA — Before Ludacris became a global superstar, a Grammy-winning rapper, and a Hollywood actor, he was Christopher Brian Bridges, a young man who was willing to show the world that he was serious about accomplishing his dreams.

Ludacris’ musical journey began as a kid, heavily influenced by hip-hop icon LL Cool J, and fueled by a drive that would soon become legendary.

Princess Ivori, former midday personality and Public Affairs Director at Hot 97.5, remembers when he was an intern with responsibilities that included cleaning up after the morning show and occasionally starting off her own show.

“Chris has always been a really cool person, very responsible. He’s a Virgo for real. A perfectionist,” she said.

Ivori recalls a moment that cemented his character beyond professional ambition. “I went into labor with my son, Hassan, on the air, and Chris held my hand until the ambulance came. He protected me and he wouldn’t leave my side,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘Breathe, sis, breathe.’”

Ludacris always expressed his dreams to Ivori.

“He came to me one day and said, ‘I want to rap and put an album out.’ I said, ‘Chris, are you sure? The music industry is cutthroat.’ He said, ‘Ivori, I really want to do this.’” Ivori emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with trustworthy people—advice he took to heart.

Zulu noticed Ludacris’s drive early on. “He was very, very intentional. I thought he had the energy. I knew he could rap. He always asked a lot of questions,” Zulu recalled.

The “Stand Up” rapper was eager to soak up knowledge and he eventually made a bold proposition to Zulu. “One day, he came into my office and was like ‘I always ask you for things and you never ask me for nothing, and you give me good information and I want you to be my manager.’” “

Coming from a family in the music industry, Zulu recognized Ludacris’s potential. “I grew up around the music industry, my family was in music, I was excited for him because I knew what it could mean. It was a huge step for us to get to the point of dropping the album—especially on Def Jam South with Scarface, Kevin Lyles and Tina Davis, all of the people at the helm to support us.”

Before Zulu, another key figure remembers meeting the aspiring rapper in 1995.

“When I met him, he said, ‘My name is Ludacris. I got some music I want you to check out. I’m trying to get on the radio,’” said prominent radio personality and entertainer Poon Daddy.

Poon Daddy recalled Ludacris had a baby flat top that was picked out a little bit.

“My first impression of meeting Chris was, ‘Why is this kid banging on the door so much?’ because that’s how we met. He came up there to the station off Old National and knocked on the door for a long time. An obnoxiously long time.”

Even then, Bridges’ seriousness and drive were apparent. “More than anything, he was serious and passionate about wanting to become something,” Poon Daddy said. “I told him I didn’t know how he could get his music on, but I said the station needs branding—the drops, intros and outros, station identification. Art Terrell and Felicia Love were at one point doing the morning show and they needed a younger voice,” he continued.

Ludacris took that advice seriously, starting with intros for the jocks, which led to an on-air opportunity. Poon Daddy and Chris Lova Lova soon co-hosted “Future Flavors,” a show that became a platform to test their chemistry, creativity, and work ethic.

“One word to describe Chris is ‘exemplary,’” Poon Daddy said.

Aiyisha T. Obafemi, COO, Marketing Director, and Video Commissioner at DTP and Ebony Sun Entertainment, met Chris in 1997. “He was a young, energetic individual,” she said. “He had a focus on what he wanted and how he needed to get there. His work ethic even to this day, is unmatched.”

T-Storm observed Ludacris closely during his early years at the station. “Chris has always been a phenomenal human being first. His sense of humor and work ethic was always remarkable. He soaked in everything that he could at the station. He was clearly taking notes from watching how Ryan did his show and everything they did on air in the mornings. When there were opportunities to do a promo, he was the hook master—coming up with crazy hooks for promos that would air 20 times a day."

DJ Jaycee, Ludacris’s tour DJ for 11 years, remembers Ludacris’ attention to detail. “He said that he remembered hearing me on the radio at 88.5 and he quoted a specific mix I did which let me know he actually listened to what I did on the air.”

DJ Jaycee recalls their early professional collaboration. “I came to Chaka’s office one day and Chris was there in the 90s. He was an intern at the time but he hadn’t turned into Chris Lova Lova yet. When Chaka made the introduction, Chris already knew who I was because he said he used to listen to me on 88.5.”

“I remember him asking what I thought his follow up single to “What’s Your Fantasy” should be,” he said. “I told him “Southern Hospitality” because to me, that Neptunes-produced track sounded completely different from everything else that was out at the time. Once that hit, we began doing more shows in other regions of the country as well as shows overseas which was a great experience. My first show with Luda was in Cleveland Ohio in September 2000."

Shanti Das, a former veteran music executive at LaFace, who was one of the first executives to champion Ludacris, met him when he was an intern. “Once I got to know them, I would hang out with them in the late ’90s and take some of my records from LaFace Records to be played at the station.”

Das, who was referred to as her nickname “Shoestring,” remembers trying to sign him.

“I was one of the first people in Atlanta who wanted to sign him. I know Jermaine Dupri wanted to sign him too. I didn’t do A&R, but I went to LA Reid and said, ‘Hey, I want to bring you this artist.’ I ended up negotiating for about six months, and when it was time to sign with LaFace, they didn’t really hear it. It was devastating for me, but I was obviously happy for Chris because he had other offers. He went on to release his project on Def Jam, and the rest is history.”

Popular hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton emphasized Ludacris’ impact beyond music.

“LudaDay Weekend was incredibly culturally impactful,” NuFace said. “For him to bring it to the city, involve other artists, host events for the community—it was always about giving back, finding causes to pay it forward."

Bangladesh, an award-winning music producer and entrepreneur, recalls making some of the first songs for Ludacris’ album. He initially met DTP artist Lil Fate’s cousin in high school, and Lil Fate made the introduction later.

Bangladesh said he used to cut Ludacris’ hair at JB’s Barbershop in Union City near Banneker High School. He recalled making five beats that were placed on the Back For The First Time album.

“I was in my aunt’s basement making beats, chopping up Lil Kim vocals. I would call Chris’s house and talk to Lil Fate about it. One day, Chris picked up immediately and said, ‘What you got?’ He said, ‘Get all your stuff and come over now.’ That was the first time he invited me over.”

That led to him producing Ludacris’ first hit song: “I had the loop and eight bars in front, didn’t even have the hi-hat yet. Chris listened and said, ‘I like the first beat; you should make that a beat.’”

Ludacris eventually added in the hook for the What’s Your Fantasy song which later became a smash hit.

Rapper 4-IZE, a childhood friend, fondly recalled when he first met Chris.

“We met in fifth grade in Oak Park, where we played little league baseball together. He lived in Oak Park for four or five years, then moved to Virginia for a year before relocating to Atlanta with his father. From the start, Chris was an ideal best friend. We constantly pushed each other—whether in lyrics, business, marketing, or branding. Steel sharpened steel."

He said one word to describe the Back for the First Time album is ‘anomaly.’

“It was a project entirely fueled by Chris’s vision, resources, and persistence. One word to describe Chris is genius,” he added.

His global impact is undeniable, NuFace adds.

The album featured 16 tracks, including the Timberland produced “Phat Rabbit,” Hood Stuck, Mouthing Off with 4-Ize, Get Off Me with fellow Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy, Stick ‘Em Up featuring iconic group UGK, ‘1st and 10′ with I-20 and Lil Fate, Game Got Switched, produced by the iconic Organized Noize, Catch Up with Lil Fate, and What’s Your Fantasy Remix with Trina, Shawnna and Foxy Brown.

In 2022, Ludacris received his honorary degree from Georgia State University, the college he dropped out of to pursue his music career decades earlier. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

“The music speaks for itself, but being acknowledged by peers worldwide, colleges, and with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star—it’s only right,” NuFace said. “We saw OutKast go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Ludacris should be next.”

In celebration of the album, Zulu said they are relaunching it on vinyl. “Fans can go online and get that from the Def Jam store.”

Ludacris is among the headliners for OneMusicFest in Atlanta on Oct. 25, something that Zulu said will be special.

“For OneMusicFest, we are going to shut that show down. We’re going to put on a show of a lifetime. We’re bringing out a lot of special guests and we want to thank the city for everything they’ve given us for 25 years.”

“Twenty-five years later, he’s the same person—not just Ludacris, but Chris, who I met in the late ’90s, still authentic and true to who he was. I really appreciate that about him," Das said. “He’s a great entertainer and philanthropist.”

He cares deeply about his community, exemplified by the philanthropic work of the Ludacris Foundation during the past two decades.

“I’m very proud of what he’s been able to do. I look forward to the next 25 years of greatness from Ludacris.”

From knocking on a radio station door in 1995, to topping charts and selling millions of records, Ludacris’ story is one of dedication, hard work, prayers and belief and a good team. The game got switched on Ludacris—and he will be the first to tell you, he is just getting started.