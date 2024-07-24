Atlanta icon Ludacris surprises fans in Midtown, promotes healthier eating habits

ATLANTA — Iconic Atlanta rapper, actor, producer and philanthropist Ludacris went out into the community on Tuesday to promote healthier eating.

Ludacris surprised fans, took selfies and handed out a taste of his signature lemon pepper chicken dish in midtown Atlanta.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, first rose to prominence as a radio DJ, formerly known as Chris “Luva Luva” at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta in the mid-1990s. Born in Champagne, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1977, he has sold more than 20 million records, has won multiple awards including four Grammys, and has released multiple hit songs and multi-platinum albums in his career.

He said changed his eating habits year ago. Ludacris said he hopes more people put down the fast food and cook something healthy at home.

“I believe in trying to make my community healthier than where we’re at right now,” Ludacris said.

He also filmed a new music with his partners at Knorr to make eating healthier fun.

In October 2000, he released his highly anticipated debut album, “Back For the First Time,” which went on to go triple-platinum. DJ Jaycee, a legendary DJ in Atlanta, served as Ludacris’ official DJ from 2000-2011.

Jaycee previously told WSB Radio that he recalls Ludacris celebrating his “Back for the First Time” album release party at Earwax Records in Atlanta in 2000.

“I remember him asking what I thought his follow up single to “What’s Your Fantasy” should be,” Jaycee said. “I told him “Southern Hospitality” because to me, that Neptunes-produced track sounded completely different from everything else that was out at the time. Once that hit, we began doing more shows in other regions of the country as well as shows overseas which was a great experience.”

In 2022, he received his honorary degree from Georgia State University.

Ludacris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

He wrote and created the hit cartoon show “Karma’s World” with his daughter Karma in 2021. The show has four seasons on Netflix.

He has played in several movies, including seven of the “Fast and Furious” films as “Tej.” The films have collectively grossed more than $1 billion. He has released eight albums and has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

For Luda fans who are hoping he’ll release a new album soon, then you’re in luck. He said that he will have new music out next year. He will also reprise his role as “Tej” as the cast and crew begin shooting the next “Fast and Furious” movie.