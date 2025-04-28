Atlanta community excited Outkast announced as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

ATLANTA — The music community is thrilled that Atlanta’s own dynamic hip-hop duo Outkast were announced as inductees into the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday evening.

Big Boi and Andre 3000, whose real names are Antwon Patton and Andre Benjamin, are responsible for helping to lay down the foundation for Atlanta hip-hop.

Shanti Das, a prominent former LaFace record executive, says she is very proud to see them achieve this honor.

“What an incredibly deserving and powerful moment for Outkast, solidifying them into the Holy Grail of music - the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I remember when LA Reid and the late Rico Wade and Organized Noize decided to make “Player’s Ball’ the group’s first single and the rest was history,” said Das.

Prominent hip-hop historian and entrepreneur “NuFace” says Outkast were among his inspirations to move to Atlanta.

“They’re one of the reasons that I’m really in Atlanta,” he said. “Watching the Player’s Ball video, seeing the style and the comradery with all of the brothers in it. It looked like southern hospitality on a TV screen.”

NuFace first met them at Clark Atlanta University in 1996 after the release of the album, “ATLiens.”

“They gave out cassette singles for their song ‘Elevators’ and they gave out autographs,” NuFace said. “I stood in line with everyone else, took out my disposable camera and took photos with them.”

Rapper Blackowned C-Bone, a close friend, collaborator and fellow Dungeon Family member said he is thrilled to see OutKast receive the prestigious honor.

“OutKast is everlasting,” Blackowned C-Bone said. “I talked to Big Boi last night and he said, ‘Bro, I finally got my Gold jacket.’ The price just went up.”

“Through the years, I developed a relationship with Big Boi and all the times he had an album release party, I pulled up,” NuFace said. “Every Outkast piece of memorabilia that I have, Big Boi has signed it. He always has been very receptive. Big Boi once said, ‘either you were there or you wasn’t there like NuFace.’”

In 2023, the album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below”, became the best-selling rap album of all-time with more than 13 million units sold.

After Outkast won the Best New Artist award at the 1995 Source Awards, Andre 3000 made the infamous statement “the South’s Got Something to Say.” NuFace says that statement is still relevant decades later.

“There was a point where people thought the south was country,” NuFace said.

Saturday, April 26 marked the 31 year anniversary of Outkast releasing their debut album, ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.’

“It was a great body of work. Now, 31 years later, I can play it and it takes me back to being in Detroit and wanting to come to Atlanta,” NuFace said. “Of course, Rico Wade’s voice opening it is just timeless.”

NuFace also credited Kawan Prather, Wade, Das, and the Dungeon Family for their many contributions.

“Rashan Ali was with LaFace at that time. Kawan and Shanti were a part of it and DL Warfield designed the logos for the ATLiens and Aquemini albums‚” NuFace said. “That interlude of ‘Peaches’ was priceless. Its one of those things with the Sleepy Brown and Big Rube intros, and the debut of Goodie Mob with the ‘Git Up, Git Out’ song. There are so many key elements that stood the test of time.”

Das said she is excited to see Outkast receive their flowers for everything they have contributed to music, to the Georgia community, and helping to put the southern hip-hop on the map.

“Big Boi and Andre are two of the most talented spirits I’ve ever worked with and I am so glad that the world is celebrating their brilliance. It’s one of the greatest honors of my life to have worked alongside this dynamic duo,” Das said.

“It’s dope to see people want to see them reunite on stage. It lets you know there is still a void and a need. Their evolution is great to see,” NuFace said.

Outkast will receive their award on Nov. 8th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.