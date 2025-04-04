Several bills remain in limbo as end of Georgia legislative session approaches

ATLANTA — As Georgia lawmakers continue pushing to pass several bills that remain in limbo, a new state budget was passed on the final day of the legislative session on Friday.

Two measures on the future of school zone speed cameras were passed by the Georgia senate. Sen. Randy Robertson says one measure would mandate new signage to alert drivers.

“It requires multiple warnings, signs, cameras and other technology,” said Sen. Robertson.

Sen. Tim Bearden favors another bill that would ban the speed cameras altogether.

“We should not be policing for a profit,” Sen. Bearden said.

Georgia lawmakers gave final approval to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), a measure that supporters say is aimed at protecting religious liberty but critics argue that it could open the door to discrimination.

Gov. Kemp signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act act into law on Friday, while opponents have argued that the bill will lead to discrimination.

Gov. Kemp said Georgia remains a state where there is “no place for hate.”

When the session concludes with the traditional call of “Sine Die,” any bills that are not passed will be left on the cutting room floor, at least until next year.

Advocates are calling on lawmakers to approve a bill that would help level out insurance premiums for patients under 65 diagnosed with ALS or end-stage renal disease (kidney failure). An estimated 3,800 Georgians would be directly affected by the bill, which must be passed before the legislature adjourns on Friday evening.