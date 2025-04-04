Advocates call for final approval of health coverage bill

ATLANTA — On the final day of Georgia’s legislative session, advocates are calling on lawmakers to approve a bill that would help level out insurance premiums for patients under 65 diagnosed with ALS or end-stage renal disease (kidney failure).

While these patients currently qualify for Medicare, the program typically covers only 80 percent of medical costs. The remaining 20 percent, often thousands of dollars a month must be paid out of pocket or through supplemental insurance plans.

“There is no premium parity,” said Elizabeth Lively, with the group Dialysis Patient Citizens. “Premiums can be anywhere from $1,000 to up to $3,000 a month.”

The proposed legislation would bring premium parity to those who purchase Medigap policies which are insurance plans that cover costs not paid by Medicare. Without relief, Lively said, many patients are forced to spend down their assets and enter poverty in order to qualify for Medicaid.

An estimated 3,800 Georgians would be directly affected by the bill, which must be passed before the legislature adjourns tonight.