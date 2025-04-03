Georgia Lawmakers pass controversial religious freedom bill in late-night vote

ATLANTA — In a late-night legislative session at the state capitol, Georgia lawmakers gave final approval to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), a measure that supporters say is aimed at protecting religious liberty but critics argue that it could open the door to discrimination.

After more than a decade of debate, the bill now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. The governor has indicated he intends to sign the legislation.

Supporters of the bill, including the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition, celebrated the move as a long overdue protection for people of all faiths. Mack Parnell, the group’s executive director, praised the bill’s passage.

“This is only talking about the government,” Parnell said. “It would use the least restrictive means when potentially infringing on someone’s religious freedom. It’s one of those days that you kind of pinch yourself; it’s something you work for.”

The legislation, also known as Senate Bill 36, requires the government to demonstrate a “compelling interest” and use the “least restrictive means” if it acts in a way that may infringe upon an individual’s religious beliefs. Representative Will Wade, a strong supporter, emphasized that the bill ensures fairness for all communities.

“Senate Bill 36 simply gives people of all faiths their day in court if they believe the government has overreached,” Wade said.

However, the bill sparked immediate concern among Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups, who warn it could have broader implications, particularly for marginalized communities.

“This bill will make it easier to discriminate,” said State Representative Stacey Evans, voicing strong opposition during the debate.

Representative Sam Park echoed similar concerns. “There is power in faith; but not power in discrimination, and using faith to discriminate against others,” he said.

As the legislative session wraps up, lawmakers passed several controversial bills, including RFRA. With Governor Kemp expected to sign it, Georgia is set to join other states with similar religious freedom laws.