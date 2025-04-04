Georgia lawmakers race to final decisions as legislative session ends

ATLANTA — It’s the final day under the Gold Dome, and Georgia lawmakers are in a race against the clock to complete the 40 day legislative session. With “Sine Die” today, the General Assembly is working swiftly to address remaining bills before adjournment.

While many pieces of legislation have already made their way to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, several key measures remain unresolved. Among the most closely watched are a bill that would penalize communities failing to enforce federal immigration laws and another that would ban the use of speed cameras in school zones.

Also still outstanding is the state budget; the only piece of legislation lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass before the session concludes. The budget outlines Georgia’s spending priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and is often among the last measures to be finalized.

Despite the late hours ahead, lawmakers continue to debate and vote on dozens of bills as the final gavel approaches. Once the session ends with the traditional call of “Sine Die,” any bills not passed will be left on the cutting room floor, at least until next year.

As the clock winds down, Georgia’s lawmakers face a high stakes sprint to the finish.