Second brother arrested after days on the run following deadly metro shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — After days on the run, a second suspect in the murder of a man in Sandy Springs has been arrested.

Mason Washington was booked at the Fulton County Jail after his brother, Derrick Washington was arrested earlier this week.

The two are charged with the shooting death of 29-year-old Justin Tucker at the Northridge Apartments off Roswell Road.

“They both face the same charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” Sandy Springs Police Officer Giovanni Gomez said.

Tucker was reportedly trying to catch an Uber to escape and was shot just as the vehicle arrived.