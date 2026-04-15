One brother arrested, one wanted in connection with deadly metro Atlanta shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man is in custody and police are searching for his brother following a deadly shooting in Sandy Springs on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a shooting at the 550 Northridge Apartments where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

“When they arrived, they found the victim, 29-year-old Justin Tucker Lane, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Sandy Springs Police Officer Giovanni Gomez said.

Investigators say the shooting escalated from an argument involving two suspects and the victim.

Police say 26-year-old Derrick Washington has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe there was a confrontation between two suspects and the victim which led to the shooting,” Gomez said.

A warrant has also been issued for Washington’s brother, 20-year-old Mason, who remains at large, police said.

“They both face the same charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” Gomez said.

The shooting remains under investigation.