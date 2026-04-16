Metro police stop stolen electronics from being shipped overseas in fencing operation

ATLANTA, GA — A theft ring was busted in the city of Atlanta that involved stolen electronics being shipped overseas.

Officers working a series of car break-ins noticed that thieves were targeting electronics. They were able to track some of the lost items to a Metropolitan Parkway address and then to a shipping facility where items were in packages bound for Hong Kong.

Dozens of items were recovered from the fencing operation.

Atlanta Police released body cam footage of officers cataloging recovered goods.

40-year-old Alphonce Smith and 48-year-old Matthew Philips face theft counts as well as drug related charges.