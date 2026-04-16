South Florida-based Spirit Airlines may be forced to liquidate due to surging fuel costs

The end of South Florida-based Spirit Airlines could be near after multiple news outlets report that the low-cost airline could be forced to liquidate its assets due to skyrocketing fuel prices.

The fuel price hikes could really be the final straw for the Dania Beach-based carrier, according to the Wall Street Journal and other news outlets, who say that Spirit Airlines could liquidate as soon as this week.

Spirit Airlines operates more than 500 daily flights to more than 60 destinations, including at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

The budget airline has been facing financial headwinds for several years. The airline has been trying to recover from its second bankruptcy in less than a year.

Now, it’s facing the added challenge of the spike in fuel prices.

Recently pilot and flight attendant unions made concessions to help Spirit Airlines survive. The airline was also trying to bring in higher-spending customers with bigger seats and bundled fares to compete with rival airlines.

Spirit Airlines had also been downsizing its fleet and pulling routes in an attempt to get back on track.

Spirit Airlines isn’t the only airline to be impacted. Many airlines have increased ticket prices and bag fees to try and curb the surging fuel costs.