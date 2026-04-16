November voting procedures may revert to decades-old system without legislative action

ATLANTA, GA — All eyes are on the November elections as state officials warn the voting process may have to revert to the way it was more than two decades ago if state lawmakers are not able to do something about a deadline tied to QR codes on ballots.

Current state law says that QR codes must be removed from ballots by July 1. Election directors have expressed repeated concern that the sudden change before November could cause chaos.

The measure calling for the removal of QR codes from ballots dates back to 2024. At that time Republican lawmakers argued it would give voters more confidence in the accuracy of the state’s voting system.

Supporters said moving away from the codes and instead using text or marks would give the option for humans to look over ballots and ensure accuracy, rather than rely on a QR code which can only be recognized by a computer.

The looming question is whether or not lawmakers could return for a special session to address the issue of QR codes. In a statement, the Governor’s Office says it is reviewing all legislation that passed and the consequences of those measures that did not.

Members of the state election board are urging counties not to wait and to make a plan to use paper ballots this November.

According to State Election Board Chairman John Fervier, “there’s no harm in educating, no harm in preparing. Hopefully we will know fairly soon the direction this legislature will take on this.”

State Election Board Vice Chair Janice Johnson says now is the time to prepare to move to print and distribute paper ballots.

“It would not bode well to sit here and not make any recommendation between now and July 1,” she said. “Start thinking about it now. Thinking about it as if it is going to happen tomorrow.”