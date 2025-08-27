New CDC Director out after less than a month on the job

ATLANTA — The new CDC director is reportedly being ousted from the position weeks after being confirmed, WSB Radio Health Reporter Sabrina Cupit confirmed.

Dr. Susan Monarez was nominated by President Donald Trump earlier this year after he withdrew his first choice over concerns related to Dave Weldon’s views on vaccines and autism. Monarez is a longtime federal government scientist.

It comes after a deadly shooting at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta earlier this month.

The shooter, identified by the GBI as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White, was frustated with the COVID vaccine and blamed it for his health issues.

DeKalb County police officer David Rose died in the shooting. Investigators say White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and doors across multiple buildings on the CDC campus.

Public health workers, families, and gun safety advocates have since called for stronger gun laws and increased safety and security.

In a statement on social media, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services said, “Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has full confidence in his team at the CDC who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”