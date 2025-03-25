Local

Several high-level employees at Atlanta-based CDC announce departure

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
CDC (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — Five high-level officials at the Atlanta-based CDC (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) announced they are leaving during a meeting of agency senior leaders on Tuesday.

Officials say this means nearly one third of the agency’s top management has either left recently or are leaving. The CDC has two dozen centers and offices in the Atlanta area.

This comes one day after the White House announced it is nominating Susan Monarez to be the new CDC director.

The latest departures include:

— Leslie Ann Dauphin, who oversees the Public Health Infrastructure Center.

— Dr. Karen Remley, who heads the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

— Sam Posner, who heads the Office of Science.

— Debra Lubar, Office of Policy, Performance and Evaluation.

— Leandris Liburd, head of the Office of Health Equity


