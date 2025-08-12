CDC shooting left 150 windows shattered, 180 rounds fired as workers voice safety concerns

ATLANTA — New details are emerging about the deadly shooting at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, including the scale of damage and a 911 call made by the suspect’s father hours after the attack.

Investigators say the gunman fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and doors across multiple buildings on the CDC campus. Some bullets pierced “blast-resistant” glass, sending shards 30 to 60 feet into rooms. The building housing the CDC director’s office sustained the most bullet strikes, though it’s unclear if her office was directly hit. The facility’s main guard booth was also damaged.

In an employee briefing, officials said it could take weeks or months to replace windows and fully clean up. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the site Monday, met with Officer David Rose’s widow, and surveyed the damage. Rose, a DeKalb County police officer, was killed responding to the shooting.

The suspect’s father told Cobb County 911 dispatchers he suspected his son, Patrick White, might have been involved after he couldn’t reach DeKalb County police. He said his son left a note apologizing and expressed frustration that his multiple calls to 911 in DeKalb went unanswered.

CDC employees are also speaking out, with some saying they have long felt vulnerable due to anti-vaccine rhetoric. One employee, who asked not to be identified, told CBS they were walking to their car when they heard the “distinctive pop pop pop pop” of gunfire and knew to get to safety. They also described the attack as “shocking but not surprising.”

Rose’s mother, spoke on the incident publicly for the first time, said she is still numb from her loss but believes her son would have put his life on the line again for anyone.